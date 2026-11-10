Mich. Judge Named Macomb County Chief Asst. Prosecutor

By Susan Smiley ( November 10, 2026, 8:37 PM EST) -- Outgoing Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia will assume the county's chief assistant prosecutor position on Jan. 1, the day after departing the bench due to Michigan's mandatory retirement age of 70 for judges....
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