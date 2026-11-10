Colo. Agency Escapes Black Applicant's Hiring Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( November 10, 2026, 4:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge tossed a Black job hopeful's suit claiming he was passed over for a policy role in a Colorado agency out of race bias, ruling his case is devoid of evidence that the white woman who got the job was given advantages he was denied....
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