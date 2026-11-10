DaVita, Fresenius Sued By Wash. AG Over Noncompete Terms

By Rachel Riley ( November 10, 2026, 10:55 PM EST) -- The Washington State Attorney General's Office accused for-profit kidney dialysis providers DaVita and Fresenius of illegally barring specialists contracted as medical directors from taking on similar roles at other local dialysis centers, thwarting competition and ultimately diminishing patient options, according to a new lawsuit....
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