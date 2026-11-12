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Expert Analysis

Religious Employer Bias Ruling Lands In Unsettled Landscape

By James Paul and Fiona Ong ( November 12, 2026, 5:50 PM EST) -- On Oct. 16, a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit held that a Catholic humanitarian nonprofit organization violated Title VII and the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act by terminating dependent health insurance coverage for a nonministerial employee's same-sex spouse....

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