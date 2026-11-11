CMA Warns $25B AkzoNobel-Axalta Deal May Hit Competition
By Irene Madongo ( November 11, 2026, 12:17 PM GMT) -- The antitrust regulator said Wednesday that it could launch an in-depth investigation into the proposed merger of Dulux owner AkzoNobel and coatings business Axalta to create a $25 billion company unless they offer fixes to its competition concerns....
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