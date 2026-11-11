CMA Warns On Competition In $45B McCormick-Unilever Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 11, 2026, 1:26 PM GMT) -- The antitrust regulator said Wednesday that McCormick's planned $44.8 billion acquisition of the food business of Unilever could harm competition in the U.K. as it concluded the first phase of an inquiry into the proposed deal....
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