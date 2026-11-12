Gibson Dunn Gains 120 Funds Lawyers From Weil

By Andrea Keckley ( November 12, 2026, 10:15 AM EST) -- A team of 120 private funds attorneys from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, including 23 partners, is joining Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in New York, London and Washington, D.C., as their predecessor firm prepares to close its doors, according to an announcement on Thursday....
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