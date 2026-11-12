7 Romanians Arrested In Attempted £200M Tax Fraud, UK Says

By Kevin Pinner ( November 12, 2026, 2:01 PM EST) -- Seven people who HM Revenue & Customs suspected phished tax professionals for client data used to claim almost £200 million ($264.6 million) in fraudulent tax refunds were arrested in Romania on Thursday, the British tax authority said....
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