Importers Sharpen Class Definition In Tariff Refund Suit
By Dylan Moroses ( November 12, 2026, 2:57 PM EST) -- Representatives for the approved class of importers that paid illegal duties filed a proposed order authorizing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to refund the entirety of tariffs paid that were installed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, according to a submission filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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