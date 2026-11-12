UK CMA Mulls Probe Of Pilgrim's Pride Deli Deal
By Dawood Fakhir ( November 12, 2026, 7:03 PM GMT) -- The antitrust regulator said Wednesday it is seeking the market's view on U.S. food and poultry company Pilgrim's Pride's proposed acquisition of Walkers Deli & Sausage Co. to see whether it could harm competition in the U.K....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.