Ore. Vacant Parcel Owner's Plea For Value Reduction Denied

By Sanjay Talwani ( November 12, 2026, 11:46 AM EST) -- The owner of an undeveloped Oregon property did not show it was overvalued, the state tax court said, rejecting his reliance on data from the local tax rolls on other properties in his arguments....
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