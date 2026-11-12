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Colo. Appeals Court Won't Rehear Emissions Rule Challenge

By Rachel Konieczny ( November 12, 2026, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals said Thursday that it would not rehear environmental advocacy groups' challenge to a state agency rule on emissions monitoring, leaving intact a panel's October ruling that determined the rule "heightens, increases or raises" criteria for pollution permits beyond those already in place....

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