Kasowitz Wants Columbia Students' Deal Fees Suit Nixed

By Adrian Cruz ( November 13, 2026, 4:36 PM EST) -- Kasowitz LLP asked a New York state judge Friday to dismiss a suit by a group of Columbia University students accusing it of wrongfully taking more than $6 million from a 2025 settlement in a suit over alleged antisemitism on campus, calling the complaint a "publicity stunt" that fails to prove the firm engaged in malpractice....
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