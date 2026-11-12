DC Circ. To Decide If EPA Needs Stricter Incineration Rules

By Nadia Dreid ( November 12, 2026, 9:30 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit will decide whether the Environmental Protection Agency has been violating the Clean Air Act by declining to set standards for all types of incinerators, something two environmental groups say the law intended but the agency has refused to do for 25 years....
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