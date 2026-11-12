Trial Judge Declares Win In Close Wash. Supreme Court Race

By Rachel Riley ( November 12, 2026, 6:30 PM EST) -- King County Superior Court Judge Sean O'Donnell has declared victory in a tight race for a seat on the Washington State Supreme Court, with a roughly 1.5 percentage-point lead over state appellate Judge Ian Birk, according to preliminary results from the Nov. 3 election....
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