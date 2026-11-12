Hemp Industry Eyes Lame-Duck Effort To Thwart Product Ban
By Sam Reisman ( November 12, 2026, 7:39 PM EST) -- With one month left to go before virtually all hemp products become federally illegal, a member of Congress told Kentucky hemp interests Thursday night that he and his colleagues will propose numerous amendments to upcoming must-pass bills in order to avert what many in the hemp industry have described as an existential threat....
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