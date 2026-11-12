Arbitration Assoc. Wants Consumers' Monopoly Suit Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 12, 2026, 11:06 PM EST) -- The American Arbitration Association urged an Arizona federal court Thursday to toss a proposed class action that accuses the organization of monopolizing the consumer arbitration services market, saying the plaintiff consumers are trying to hold it liable for contracts it never entered into....
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