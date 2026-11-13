EU Lawmakers Clear Italgas' €120M Portuguese Gas Co. Deal

By Joel Poultney ( November 13, 2026, 2:30 PM GMT) -- The European Commission has approved the €120 million ($132.6 million) acquisition of a 22.5% stake in Portugal's leading gas distribution operator by the Italgas Group, which will bring joint control of the company to the Italian business and Allianz's investment arm. ...
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