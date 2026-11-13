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Mich. State Police Chief Can't Shake Ex-Aide's Distress Claim

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 13, 2026, 6:04 PM EST) -- A Michigan State Police director must face an emotional distress claim brought by his former executive assistant, a state Court of Claims judge has determined, finding that she sufficiently alleged Col. James Grady threatened her with a baseless internal investigation unless she accepted a demotion reducing her hourly pay by $8....

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