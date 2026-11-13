MSU Beats Foundation's Claims Over Teaching Materials

By Melanie Dorsey ( November 13, 2026, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge dismissed a foundation's lawsuit accusing Michigan State University of removing its name from educational materials it developed nearly two decades ago, finding the organization missed a statutory deadline to notify the state of its claims despite learning about the alleged wrongdoing in 2024....
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