Fox Rothschild Fights Revival Of Malicious Prosecution Suit

By Rose Krebs ( November 13, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is urging a New Jersey state court to deny an adult daycare company's bid to undo the toss of its malicious prosecution suit against the firm and one of its attorneys, saying the court didn't err in dismissing the complaint....
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