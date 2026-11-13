AI Played Key Role In Miami Boat Crash Acquittal, Atty Says
By Carolina Bolado ( November 13, 2026, 9:49 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence tools played a key role from jury selection to closing statements in a recent high-profile criminal trial over a boat crash that killed one teenager and left another permanently disabled, the defense attorney who secured a not guilty verdict said Friday during a panel discussion in Miami on AI in litigation....
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