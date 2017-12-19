Expert Analysis - Roundup

My Strangest Day In Court

  December 19, 2017, 2:47 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 2:47 PM EST) -- Every seasoned litigator has his or her fair share of courtroom stories. In this series, attorneys recount experiences that are out of the ordinary.

The Shkreli Trial

Having defended some of the most notorious defendants in 40 years of practice as a criminal defense lawyer, I thought I was prepared for everything. That was until jury selection commenced last summer in “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli’s trial, says Benjamin Brafman of Brafman & Associates PC.

Arguing From The Gallery

Appellate lawyers are usually silent observers at trial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular