5 Insurance Dispute Trends To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- British insurance litigators may be eagerly awaiting the fallout from some of the first major changes to U.K. legislation covering the industry in nearly a century, but until new suits crop up, lawyers say, disputes over everything from trade credit to cyber insurance will have their attention.



It may take a few years, lawyers say, but the U.K.'s newest insurance laws designed to crack down on delayed payments and shift the balance toward policyholders are already affecting the way policies are drafted — with litigation all...

To view the full article, register now.