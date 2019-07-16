Retired Justice John Paul Stevens, Hero To Left, Dead At 99

Law360, Washington (July 16, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Retired Justice John Paul Stevens, a World War II veteran who became a liberal icon during his more than three decades on the U.S. Supreme Court, died Tuesday at 99, the Supreme Court said. Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, shown in 2014, died Tuesday at the age of 99. (AP) Justice Stevens was the third-longest-serving member in the institution’s history by the time he retired in 2010, closing out a career spent as a gadfly to the court’s longtime conservative majority in various politically charged cases. He died at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of complications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS