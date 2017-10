Consolidation Within PE Creates Opportunity For Attys

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT) -- There have been rumblings of an impending wave of consolidation within the private equity industry, and attorneys capable of guiding complex transactions will be in high demand as fund managers more frequently seek mergers with peers or partnerships with larger asset managers, among other unique deal types.



The number of active U.S. private equity firms dipped for the first time in a decade last year, according to data from research firm Pitchbook, from 4,304 in 2015 to 4,248 in 2016. While the 1.3 percent drop might...

