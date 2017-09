Legal Industry Sees Little Job Growth In August

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT) -- The legal services sector bumped up slightly in August with the addition of 100 jobs, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, but the increase did not do much to erase employment losses of more than 4,000 experienced in July.



Seasonally adjusted employment for the legal services sector stands at a preliminary total of 1,126,300 after August, up from 1,126,200 the month before, and a far cry from the industry’s 2017 high water mark of 1,130,700 achieved in June.



Still, the legal services job tally reached...

