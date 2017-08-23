Expert Analysis

District Of Delaware's Bench In The Wake Of TC Heartland

By Karen Keller and David Fry August 23, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- As TC Heartland continues to drive more patent cases to Delaware, the federal bench is rapidly changing. One judge has retired and another has taken senior status, leaving the court with two vacant judgeships (out of its total of only four). At the same time, the number of patent cases per judgeship remains one of the largest in the country — a caseload expected to grow even larger in the wake of TC Heartland. And with no judicial nominees on the horizon to fill these vacancies,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular