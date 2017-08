Credit Unions Face Tightening Bank Secrecy Act Scrutiny

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- As with a variety of organizations, credit unions are subject to anti-money laundering compliance, as well as the Bank Secrecy Act. Recently, their BSA/AML compliance has come under increased regulatory scrutiny, underscoring credit unions’ obligations not only to adhere to the rules and regulations, but also to possess a sufficient compliance program of policies, training and reporting.



The Basics



The Financial Recordkeeping and Reporting of Currency and Foreign Transactions Act of 1970,[1] aka the Bank Secrecy Act, its amendments and accompanying regulations such as the USA...

