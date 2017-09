Up Next At The High Court: NLRB, Immigration & Plea Waivers

Law360, Washington (September 29, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Arbitration Act, immigrant rights and a novel question about plea waivers are among the issues the U.S. Supreme Court will tackle when the justices return to the bench Monday for the first oral argument session since April, kicking off what is expected to be a packed term.



The justices will hear six cases in three days to begin the 2017-18 term. Here, Law360 previews the week’s arguments.



Are Class Action Waivers Legal?



First up on the docket Monday is a trio of closely watched...

To view the full article, register now.