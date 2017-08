New Seattle Tax On Rich May Lead To Statewide Income Tax

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Seattle’s new tax on high-income earners has significant hurdles to overcome with three lawsuits alleging it is unconstitutional, but if the city wins, it could clear a path for a statewide income tax and inspire other municipalities seeking to implement similarly progressive tax systems.



The West Coast city was hit with three separate complaints in state court this month after a nine-member city council passed an ordinance in mid-July that will impose a 2.25 percent tax on individuals’ “total income” greater than $250,000, and greater than...

