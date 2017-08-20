The Best Firms For Minority Attorneys

By Jacqueline Bell

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- After years of diversity initiatives, the legal industry is still coming up short.

Law360’s 2017 Diversity Snapshot shows that racial and ethnic minorities make up just over 15 percent of the attorneys employed by U.S. law firms, a number that has inched up incrementally over the year before. Among the more than 300 law firms surveyed, minorities make up about 20 percent of nonpartners and almost 9 percent of partners.

Those numbers have long failed to match the diversity of law school students. Over the past...
