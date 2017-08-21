Changes In Obviousness Law Likely

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- On June 26, 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court invited the solicitor general to file a brief “expressing the views of the United States” on the pending petition for certiorari to review the Federal Circuit’s Oct. 7. 2016, en banc decision in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. v. Apple Inc. The invitation is known as a “call for the views” of the SG or “CVSG” order and has frequently been used by the court “to select the patent cases that should be heard from the Federal Circuit.”[1] First,...

To view the full article, register now.