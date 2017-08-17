Jones Walker Adds Enviro Lawyers From Curry & Friend
Christoffer C. Friend has joined as partner after spending years at the firm that held his name, Jones Walker said Tuesday, while Meghan E. Smith has come on as special counsel.
On Thursday, Friend told Law360 that the move for him was inspired by the greater size of Jones Walker compared with his relatively small firm, where he began...
