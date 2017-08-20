How 5 Firms Are Building More Diverse Ranks

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- When litigator Juan Alcalá interviewed at Holland & Knight LLP in Miami last year, he couldn’t believe what he heard.



As he walked by offices on the 29th and 31st floors of the international firm’s downtown space, all he could hear were lawyers speaking Spanish. For a Hispanic attorney who had grown used to being one of the few Spanish-speakers at other firms for nearly two decades, the sound of the language filling the hallways was music to Alcalá’s ears.



“I felt like I finally have...

To view the full article, register now.