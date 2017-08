New Salary History Laws Crimp Attorney Hiring Process

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Nearly a year ago, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill requiring equal pay for equal work, which also prohibited Massachusetts employers from asking prospective hires for their salary history. (The law goes into effect July 1, 2018). California, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, New Orleans and New York City have quickly followed suit.



While each local law differs slightly, overall, the intent of each is to promote salary equality regardless of gender, race or disability. In prohibiting employers from asking potential hires about their previous salaries, lawmakers...

To view the full article, register now.