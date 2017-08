Racial Diversity Stagnating At US Law Firms

Law360, New York (August 20, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The legal industry has again failed to make substantial progress on hiring and promoting minority attorneys, according to Law360’s annual headcount survey, despite more minorities graduating from law school than ever before.



Just over 15 percent of attorneys and less than 9 percent of partners at surveyed law firms identify as a minority. Meanwhile, American Bar Association statistics show that minorities have made up more than 20 percent of law students for almost two decades and recently surpassed 30 percent.



The more than 300 firms we...

