Fed. Circ. Asked To Nix Sony En Banc Bid In Headset IP Suit

Law360, Washington (August 17, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The owner of two wireless headphone patents on Wednesday asked the Federal Circuit to deny a request by Sony Corp. and other alleged infringers for an en banc hearing of the patents' revival, arguing the companies failed to prove indefiniteness under a 2014 Supreme Court standard.



One-E-Way Inc. said the companies that ripped off its invention to mitigate interference over wireless headphones offered no new arguments after losing a split decision that the patent was not indefinite under Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc., a U.S....

