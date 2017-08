Mountaingate Capital Brings In $395M For 1st Fund

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Denver-based private equity firm Mountaingate Capital said Friday that it has clinched its debut fund after collecting $395 million from investors, with plans to invest in companies within the sectors of marketing services, business and industrial services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing, including medical devices.



The fund, billed as Mountaingate Capital Fund I LP, eclipsed its original target of $300 million before closing at the hard, according to a statement. The fund was oversubscribed and brought in money from a “diverse investor base of leading institutional...

To view the full article, register now.