Axed 'Short And Smear' Case Shifts To Del. Commercial Court

Law360, Wilmington (August 17, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A recently dismissed Delaware Chancery Court case involving an investor's "short and smear" targeting of a bioprinting company re-emerged Wednesday in the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of Delaware's court system, continuing a dispute that once included a $188 million damages claim.



The suit filed, by California-based Organovo Holdings Inc., accuses investor Georgi Dimitrov of publicly smearing the cutting-edge business, which uses proprietary, three-dimensional “bioprinting” technology to create human tissue models for research and testing need.



Dimitrov allegedly used a bogus online investor research site in 2014...

