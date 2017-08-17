Axed 'Short And Smear' Case Shifts To Del. Commercial Court
The suit filed, by California-based Organovo Holdings Inc., accuses investor Georgi Dimitrov of publicly smearing the cutting-edge business, which uses proprietary, three-dimensional “bioprinting” technology to create human tissue models for research and testing need.
Dimitrov allegedly used a bogus online investor research site in 2014...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login