Justice Thomas Defends Originalist Perspective In Texas Talk

Law360, Dallas (September 7, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Though he doesn’t subscribe to the label that he’s an originalist or textualist, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ starting place in interpreting the U.S. Constitution is always to first read it, he said Thursday at an event in Waco, Texas.



“People argue about whether you read the Constitution, and then they say you’re a textualist if you read the words of the Constitution,” Justice Thomas said. “Why would you have the thing written if it wasn’t supposed to be read?”



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence...

