Meet The 'Horse Whisperer' Of ACA Policy

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- He’s been called the “horse whisperer” of Affordable Care Act policymaking. He has his very own Twitter hashtag, which is used enthusiastically by health policy geeks. He’s quoted in ACA stories more than almost any other wonk. So who is this guy? And how did he become one of the highest-profile analysts during eight years of Obamacare twists and turns?



This guy is Timothy Jost, a mild-mannered, white-haired academic who had three decades of health law scholarship under his belt when ACA debate began in 2009...

