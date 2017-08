PTAB Upholds Inventor's Claims In 3 Electrode Wire Patents

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday upheld claims in three patents that Pungkuk EDM Wire Manufacturing Co. Ltd. has been accused of infringing, finding the Korean wire maker hadn’t shown them to be invalid as anticipated.



The board’s findings, outlined in three separate inter partes review decisions, are a victory for inventor Ki Chul Seong who, along with the exclusive licensee, OPEC Engineering Co. Ltd., sued Pungkuk for infringement in Illinois federal court in 2015.



Pungkuk argued claims in each of the patents were...

To view the full article, register now.