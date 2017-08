Ex-Bank Exec Pleads Guilty To $3M Fraud, Identity Theft

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A former executive at Virginia Commerce Bank and Fulton Bank pled guilty Thursday in Virginia federal court to fraud and identity theft charges after he allegedly caused $3 million in losses by facilitating the fraudulent issuance of loans, among other acts.



Kirk Russel Marsh, 39, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga to a three-count information charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft for allegedly using his positions at the banks to get approvals for loans and lines of credit...

