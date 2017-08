EPA, Corps Extend Comment Period On Waters Rule Rollback

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers are giving the public more time to comment on a proposal to rescind an Obama-era rule defining the federal government’s permitting jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act, the agencies announced Wednesday.



The EPA said it’s adding 30 additional days to the comment period for the proposed rule, which the agency and the Army Corps introduced in June and which would rescind the 2015 Clean Water Rule, putting back into effect previous, narrower language defining “waters...

