Public Citizen Sues Secret Service Seeking Visitor Logs

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A liberal think tank promoting consumer rights hit the U.S. Secret Service with a lawsuit in D.C. federal court on Thursday alleging the agency has unlawfully ignored or rejected requests for its visitors logs.



Public Citizen says it filed three Freedom of Information Act requests seeking details about visitors to four agencies housed in the White House, but were either told the records were off-limits or were simply ignored altogether.



The suit seeks to compel the Secret Service to release the records and asks the court...

To view the full article, register now.