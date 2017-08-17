Chinese Investment Co. Snags MassMutual Unit For $1.7B

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- MassMutual International LLC has agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based subsidiary to a Chinese financial services company for $1.01 billion in cash and roughly $664.6 million worth of stock, the insurance holding company announced Thursday.



MassMutual International, the international insurance holding arm of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., agreed to sell a 60 percent stake in MassMutual Asia Ltd. to Yunfeng Financial Group Ltd., the company said. The 800 million shares that MassMutual International will receive, priced at HK$6.50 ($0.83) per share, are equal to about...

To view the full article, register now.