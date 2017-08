8th Circ. Says Ritchie's Suit Should Be Stayed, Not Tossed

Law360, New York (August 17, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Thursday said a Minnesota federal court wasn’t out of bounds refusing to hear a suit brought against BMO Harris Bank NA by one of the creditors to Thomas Petters in his $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, but the suit should have been stayed rather than dismissed.



The three-judge panel vacated the lower court’s judgment dismissing Ritchie Capital Management’s suit that alleged M&I Bank, a predecessor to BMO Harris Bank, knew of and assisted Petters’ fraud, remanding the suit for the court to...

To view the full article, register now.