Expert Analysis

Helsinn Redo Request Is Important Opportunity For Fed. Circ.

By Robert Esmond, Donald Featherstone, Brenda Crabtree and Matt Knabel August 22, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- It has been almost six years since Congress passed the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, in which Congress amended 35 U.S.C. § 102 to read in part:

[a] person shall be entitled to a patent unless the claimed invention was patented, described in a printed publication, or in public use, on sale, or otherwise available to the public before the effective filing date of the claimed invention.[1]

After the passage of the AIA, there was much speculation regarding how the phrase "or otherwise available to the public"...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular