GCs Find New Urgency In Longtime Push For Diversity

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The letter from Hewlett-Packard Inc.’s chief legal officer was just two pages long, but it packed a punch.



Issued in February, general counsel Kim Rivera laid out new marching orders to the company’s outside law firms: Put diverse attorneys to work on HP’s legal matters, or risk some of your pay.



Her demand was clear: Firms must either name a diverse attorney — who can be a minority, a woman, an LGBT person or someone with a disability — to be HP’s relationship partner on assignments,...

